Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,597.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $592,737.93 and approximately $7,597.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,483,895 coins and its circulating supply is 23,408,469 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.