Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.