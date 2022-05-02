Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Loews by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.