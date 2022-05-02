Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Monday. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

