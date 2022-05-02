Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $842.50.

LZAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 98,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.