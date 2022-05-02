Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,566. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

