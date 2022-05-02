Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

