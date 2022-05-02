Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,550,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 26,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

NYSE LU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. 4,781,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,318. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

