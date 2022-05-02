Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF):

5/2/2022 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 90 to SEK 85. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

4/28/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 112 to SEK 110. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

4/20/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

4/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

4/8/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

3/17/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

3/10/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.01. 44,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,340. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.98.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

