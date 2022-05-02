LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. 66,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,457. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

