LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 122,222 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

