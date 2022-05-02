MacroGenics (MGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $35.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

