Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 121,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,184,894 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -321.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

