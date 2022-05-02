Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Up 42.7% in April

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MYNZ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,937. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

Get Mainz Biomed B.V. alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.