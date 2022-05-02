Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 3,569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

