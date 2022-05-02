Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 3,569,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.54.
Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Wah (MAWHF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.