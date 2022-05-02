Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNTX opened at $7.72 on Monday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manitex International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

