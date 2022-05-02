Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $259,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,952,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 96,657 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 244,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Manulife Financial by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. 4,242,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

