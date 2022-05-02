Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.
