MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.53. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $256.26 and a 52 week high of $498.97.
In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.
MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.