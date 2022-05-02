MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.53. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $256.26 and a 52 week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

