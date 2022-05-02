Martin Investment Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,833. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.