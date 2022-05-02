Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 205 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

SHAK stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.15. 8,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,588. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.