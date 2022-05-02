Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,376,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rogers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.64. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

