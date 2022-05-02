Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,601. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.