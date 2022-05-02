Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 393 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.25. 13,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.