Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AON were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.83.

Shares of AON stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,841. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

