Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.07 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,368. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

