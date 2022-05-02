Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.13 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $153.15. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,294. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $244.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.