Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:AX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.