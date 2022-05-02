Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

KHC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. 147,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

