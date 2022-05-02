Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. 85,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

