Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.37 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 195,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

