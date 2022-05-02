Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.