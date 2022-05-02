Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 23 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,211,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.88. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.