Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 424 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $166.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,229. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.