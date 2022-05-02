Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.