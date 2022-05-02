Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,501 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

