Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have gained recently, backed by solid first-quarter 2022 results. The quarterly top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid demand for its products and operational efficiencies. The company witnessed higher net selling prices across the business (up 9%) and increased sales volume of plumbing products and paints as well as other coating products (up 5%). Yet, foreign currency translation and divestiture of Huppe business (declined sales by 1% each) ailed. Higher commodity and transportation costs dented margins significantly. That said, Masco elevated its sales and earnings guidance for 2022.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Masco by 71.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,949 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Masco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

