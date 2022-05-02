Matrix AI Network Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $965,575.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

