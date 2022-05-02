Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.89

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.89 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 5508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 113,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Maximus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

