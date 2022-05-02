McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

