Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Medpace by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.57. 308,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.