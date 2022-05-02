Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in April

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,635,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MPNGF traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Meituan has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

MPNGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. The company operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. Its business comprises catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bikesharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other entertainment and lifestyle service categories in China.

