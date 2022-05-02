Mercato Partners Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Mercato Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mercato Partners Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ MPRAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPRAU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,169,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,049,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,311,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

