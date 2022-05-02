Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target Raised to €89.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €88.00 ($94.62) to €89.00 ($95.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

