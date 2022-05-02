Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up about 2.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Mercury Systems worth $27,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. 5,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,950. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $76.53.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

