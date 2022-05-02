Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.26 on Friday, hitting $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

