Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $273.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.80.

FB stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

