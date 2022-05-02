Metronome Price Reaches $2.50 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00006448 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $34.77 million and $52,942.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.72 or 0.07294723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039402 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,052,531 coins and its circulating supply is 13,907,957 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

