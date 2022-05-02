MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) vs. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Head to Head Comparison

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. MFA Financial pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Orchid Island Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $362.30 million 4.13 $328.87 million $2.60 5.48 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.66 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.57

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 95.85% 11.16% 3.61% Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.33% 2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MFA Financial and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

