MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 72.5% per year over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.95. 442,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,066. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.99.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

